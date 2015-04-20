UAM SBTDC To Host Two Events For Women In Business
Courtesy of Media Services MONTICELLO — The Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will host two events for women in business in the next two weeks. The first – “Empowering Women in Business” – will be held Wednesday, April 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Conference Room … Continue reading
Braddock Named Tomko Award Semifinalist
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information MONTICELLO – University of Arkansas-Monticello’a senior baseball player Austin Braddock has been selected as one of 32 semifinalists for the 2015 Brett Tomko Award presented by D2 Baseball News. The Tomko Award is an honor to be presented to D2’s pitcher of the year. Finalists will be narrowed down prior … Continue reading
UAM Foundation Fund Board Welcomes New Members, Elects Officers
Courtesy of Media Services MONTICELLO — The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s Foundation Fund board of directors welcomed four new members to the board and elected officers during a meeting on the UAM campus recently. The four new members are Harrell Wilson of Rison, Randy Risher of Houston, Tex., Kristi Maxwell Prince of Monticello, and Jeff Owyoung … Continue reading
UAM Volleyball Inks Five Junior College Transfers
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information MONTICELLO – University of Arkansas-Monticello’s volleyball coach Peter Cruz has announced the signings of five junior college transfers to join the team starting in the 2015 season. Coming to UAM are Carolina Gasparini, a 5-9 outside hitter from Seward County Community College; Alissya Theis, a 5-9 setter from Mt. San … Continue reading
UAM Baseball Earns Road Win Over Union
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information JACKSON, Tennessee – The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s baseball team wrapped up its final road trip of the regular season with a 5-4 non-conference victory over Union University Tuesday. The Weevils (17-17) were led on the mound by true freshman Braden Chambers (1-1), who ended up earning his first collegiate win, … Continue reading
UAM Softball Shuts Out Grambling On Senior Day
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s softball team sent its five seniors out in style with a pair of shutout victories over Grambling State Tuesday at Blossoms Field in the final home games of the 2015 season. Final scores were 4-0 and 13-0. In the first game, the Blossoms (24-19) … Continue reading
Men’s Golf Earn Program’s Best Conference Finish
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information HOT SPRINGS– The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s men’s golf team recorded the program’s all-time highest finish in a conference tournament at fourth place in the 2015 Great American Conference Championship Tournament played this past Sunday-Tuesday at the Hot Springs Country Club. The Weevils entered the third and final round tied for … Continue reading
Johnson Leads Women’s Golf At GAC Championships
Courtesy of UAM Sports Information HOT SPRINGS – University of Arkansas-Monticello’s junior women’s golfer Lauren Johnson tied for seventh place out of 46 participants to lead the Blossoms at the 2015 Great American Conference Championship Tournament played this past Sunday-Tuesday at the Hot Springs Country Club. Johnson turned in scores of 77, 76 and 77 … Continue reading
UAM Women Capture First Place At 9th Annual Boll Weevil Stampede
Courtesy of Media Services MONTICELLO — The women’s rodeo team at the University of Arkansas at Monticello topped teams from seven different colleges and universities to win the women’s division of the 9th annual Boll Weevil Stampede rodeo held last weekend at the Drew County Fairgrounds east of Monticello. UAM was led by Jessica Rowland … Continue reading