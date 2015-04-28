Social Work Program Receives Award
Courtesy of
Media Services
Social work students and the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello were recently honored at the state conference of the NationalAssociation of Social Workers (NASW) held recently in North Little Rock. UAM was recognized for winning a statewide competition for the largest increase in NASW membership. Pictured receiving the award are Andre Lewis (right), director of the social work program and assistant professor of social work at UAM, and Marie Jenkins, assistant professor of social work and field education director for the school’s social work program.
