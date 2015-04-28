UAM Sports Names Yearly Award Winners Posted by clintblasengame on April 28, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM Sports Names Yearly Award Winners

UAM Sports Information

MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas at Monticello Department of Athletics presented its 2014-15 athlete and scholar athlete of the year awards on Monday at the annual UAM Student-Athlete Banquet celebrating the athletic, academic and civic accomplishments during the past year.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mike Early, Senior Football

Early culminated his career this past fall with several accolades, including three all-region teams as a cornerback and two all-region teams as a return specialist. He also earned All-Great American Conference honors at both positions. The Denham Springs, Louisiana native ranked second in the GAC this past season in passes defended and had four interceptions for a combined total of 111 return yards, including one for a touchdown. He also led the GAC and ranked 25th in the nation in kickoff returns and was one just 10 players in the nation with more than one kickoff return for a touchdown. He was a two-time GAC player of the week and was named the D2Football.com National Special Teams Player of the Week once.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jordan Goforth, Junior, Basketball

The Plano, Texas native became the 18th member of the UAM Women’s Basketball 1,000-point club this year and currently sits in 13th place all-time with 1,244 points with a full season left in her career. She led the Blossoms and ranked fifth in the GAC with 459 total points and an average of 17.7 points per game. She led the GAC and ranked sixth in the nation in free-throw percentage. Out of 26 games this year, she posted 20 games with at least 10 points, 13 games with at least 20 points and one game with at least 30 points. She was selected to the All-GAC First Team, the first first-team honoree for UAM since 2008-09.

MALE SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sharif Hudson, Senior, Basketball

3.51 GPA in Business Administration… Hudson culminated his collegiate playing career this past season by leading the Weevils in scoring and rebounding. He ranked seventh in the Great American Conference in scoring and 12th in rebounding. In 25 games, he totaled 384 points for an average of 15.4 per game, and racked up 171 rebounds for an average of 6.8. The Pensacola, Florida native posted 19 games with at least 10 points and seven games with least 20 points. He also led UAM and ranked third in the GAC in steals with an average of 1.6 per game. He was nominated for the Allstate Good Works Team and earned a spot on the GAC All-Academic Team last year.

FEMALE SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Nikki Mullen, Junior, Basketball

3.92 GPA in Accounting… Mullen was UAM’s second leading scorer this past season and finished the year with 302 total points for an average of 11.2 per contest. The Green Forest, Arkansas native ranked in the top 20 in the GAC in scoring, while posting top 10 numbers in steals, three-point percentage, three-pointers made and minutes played. She had 16 games with at least 10 points and four games with at least 20 points. She was selected to the GAC All-Academic Team last year and was inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society this past November.

GREEN AND WHITE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER: Jalen Garmon, Senior, Football

Garmon completed his collegiate playing career this past fall, but his off the field performance continues. Over the past year alone, the Wrightsville, Arkansas native has registered over 350 hours of community service, including volunteering for Sunshine House Foster Care, Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Home, Special Olympics, Watershed Human and Community Development Agency and the Drew Central school reading program, to name a few… He has maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average throughout his four years and is a two-time selection to the Great American Conference All-Academic Team… On the field, Garmon has played in all but four games throughout his career and has a total of over 130 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

