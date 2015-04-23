Braddock Named Tomko Award Semifinalist Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on Braddock Named Tomko Award Semifinalist

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

MONTICELLO – University of Arkansas-Monticello’a senior baseball player Austin Braddock has been selected as one of 32 semifinalists for the 2015 Brett Tomko Award presented by D2 Baseball News.

The Tomko Award is an honor to be presented to D2’s pitcher of the year. Finalists will be narrowed down prior to the beginning of the NCAA Elite Eight. The winner will be announced June 1.

Braddock leads the Weevils and ranks fourth in the Great American Conference with a 2.57 ERA this season in 10 starts and 63 innings pitched. The Columbus, Mississippi native owns a 6-3 record, 43 strikeouts and only 19 walks.

He leads the GAC in complete games with seven, ranks 10th in innings pitched and ranks third in opponent batting average (.219). He has gone at least five innings in all 10 of his starts this season and has surrendered three or less hits on four occasions.

In his second start of the season, Braddock earned a complete-game win over Southern Nazarene, giving up two unearned runs off just one hit with nine strikeouts to go along. Later in the season, Braddock recorded his career-high of 10 strikeouts in a complete-game victory over then GAC-leading Ouachita Baptist.

Braddock is the only representative from the Great American Conference to make the semifinalist list for the 2015 Tomko Award. He and the Weevils are back in action this weekend on the road against Southern Arkansas in the final games of the regular season.

For a complete list of the 32 Tomko Award semifinalists, visit http://tomkoaward.com/news/2015semifinalists.php.

Advertisements