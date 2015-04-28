UAM SBTDC To Host Two Events For Women In Business Posted by clintblasengame on April 28, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM SBTDC To Host Two Events For Women In Business

Courtesy of

Media Services

MONTICELLO — The Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello will host two events for women in business in the next two weeks.

The first – “Empowering Women in Business” – will be held Wednesday, April 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Conference Room A of the Taylor Library and Technology Center and feature Martha Moore of McCormick Works, Inc., as the keynote speaker.

The second event – “Start-Up Summit: What You Should Know” – will be held Tuesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol Room of the John F. Gibson University Center. This event is for women who are considering starting a small business and will feature as guest speakers Nita McDaniel of the Monticello Economic Development Commission, loan officers Betty Trites and Price Boney, and entrepreneurs Clarissa Pace and Carole Bulloch.

For more information about either event, contact the UAM Small Business and Technology Development Center at (870) 460-1910.

