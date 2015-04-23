Men’s Golf Earn Program’s Best Conference Finish Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on Men’s Golf Earn Program’s Best Conference Finish

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

HOT SPRINGS– The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s men’s golf team recorded the program’s all-time highest finish in a conference tournament at fourth place in the 2015 Great American Conference Championship Tournament played this past Sunday-Tuesday at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Weevils entered the third and final round tied for fourth place and proceeded to shoot its best 18 holes of the tournament at 290. UAM finished the three-round event at 886 overall, just one stroke behind third place Arkansas Tech and three strokes behind second place Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Henderson State finished as the No. 1 team at 866 overall, led by individual medalist Drew Greenwood (72, 71, 72).

Junior Theodor Karlsson led the Weevils and tied for eighth place in the 55-player field. Karlsson stayed at even par in the first two rounds before posting a 75 in the third round for a 219 three-round score, just one stroke off of tying for fifth place and four off the leader Greenwood.

Junior Ari Magnusson carded UAM’s only sub-par round of the tournament with a 71 during Tuesday’s final round. He finished in 14th place after shooting 73 and 77 in the first two rounds, respectively.

Junior Billie Trawick tied for 22nd (74, 79, 72), junior Hunter Smith tied for 28th (78, 76, 73) and sophomore Bryan Witmer tied for 32nd (74, 81, 74).

