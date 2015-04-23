UAM Volleyball Inks Five Junior College Transfers Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM Volleyball Inks Five Junior College Transfers

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

MONTICELLO – University of Arkansas-Monticello’s volleyball coach Peter Cruz has announced the signings of five junior college transfers to join the team starting in the 2015 season.

Coming to UAM are Carolina Gasparini, a 5-9 outside hitter from Seward County Community College; Alissya Theis, a 5-9 setter from Mt. San Jacinto College; Kya Standford, a 5-10 middle hitter from Odessa College; Crystal Hembree, a 6-2 middle hitter from Trinity Valley Community College; and Hannah Jackson, a 5-1 defensive specialist also from Trinity Valley CC.

“We are extremely excited about these five junior college transfers because each of them is prepared to step in and contribute right away alongside our returning players,” said Cruz. The talent level of each recruiting class has steadily improved and this year’s group is no different… We are looking to add one or two more student-athletes over the next few weeks, but we feel we have strengthened our program tremendously with the group of incoming players.”

Gasparini, originally from Porto Ferreira, Brazil, was a two-year starter at Seward County CC in Kansas. She was twice named to the NJCAA All-Region First Team and was named the Jayhawk Conference Freshman of the Year two seasons ago. This past year, she averaged 2.8 kills and 3.7 digs per set while posting a .237 attack percentage.

Theiss, originally from Yucaipa, California, is coming off her sophomore season at Mt. San Jacinto College, where she was named a second team all-conference selection in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference. She averaged nearly 11 assists and three digs per set during the past two seasons. She ranked seventh in the entire California Community College Athletic Association in assists this past season in assists.

Standford joins the Blossoms after being selected to the NJCAA All-Region First Team last year at Odessa College. The Grand Prairie, Texas native averaged 1.6 kills and 1.2 blocks per set last season.

Hembree and Jackson were both members of Blinn College’s junior college national championship team two years ago before transferring to Trinity Valley CC. Hembree, originally from Spring, Texas, averaged 1.7 kills and 0.5 blocks per set last season. Jackson, from Cleveland, Texas, finished last year just under two digs per set.

Advertisements