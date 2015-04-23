UAM Softball Shuts Out Grambling On Senior Day Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM Softball Shuts Out Grambling On Senior Day

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s softball team sent its five seniors out in style with a pair of shutout victories over Grambling State Tuesday at Blossoms Field in the final home games of the 2015 season. Final scores were 4-0 and 13-0.

In the first game, the Blossoms (24-19) did all of their scoring in the early innings, taking advantage of five walks and one hit batter for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, before finalizing the scoring with an RBI single from true freshman Aubree Head in the bottom of the third.

Head led the Blossoms with two of the team’s seven hits.

Senior Katie Slaughter (15-7) earned the complete-game victory, her fourth shutout of the season and 17th complete game in 20 starts.

In game two, UAM jumped out to an early lead with a three-run homerun from senior Sydney Tipton. The Blossoms put the game away by scoring five runs in each of the second and fourth innings to end the game after five innings.

Junior Kali Piha, senior Lacy Blanchard and sophomore Korie Parker all had RBI hits in the second innings, including a two-run homerun by Parker, her second round-tripper of the year.

In the fourth, UAM plated its five runs off seven hits, including RBI at bats from Blanchard, junior Kelli Halder, freshman McKenzie Pierce and freshman Skyler Anderson.

Freshman Alyson Finnigan (1-2) earned a complete-game, three-hit shutout victory, facing only three batters over the minimum and striking out two.

The Blossoms close out the regular season this weekend on the road against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

