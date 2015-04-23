UAM Foundation Fund Board Welcomes New Members, Elects Officers Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM Foundation Fund Board Welcomes New Members, Elects Officers

MONTICELLO — The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s Foundation Fund board of directors welcomed four new members to the board and elected officers during a meeting on the UAM campus recently.

The four new members are Harrell Wilson of Rison, Randy Risher of Houston, Tex., Kristi Maxwell Prince of Monticello, and Jeff Owyoung of McGehee. Each will serve until their terms expire December 31, 2017. Those four replace outgoing board members Ken Mann of Jersey, Lesa Cathey Handly of Little Rock, Dr. Ed Bacon of Monticello, and Jeff Weaver of Hot Springs.

New officers are Gregg Reep of Warren, chairman, and Nat Grubbs of Monticello, vice chairman. Reep replaces Scott Saffold of Monticello, who remains on the board, while Grubbs fills the position formerly held by Reep.

Other board members are Bettye Gragg of Monticello, Mellie Jo Owen of Monticello, Dr. Sean Rochelle of West Fork, Lynn Rodgers of Crossett, Ted Thompson of Dumas, and ex-officio members Linda Yeiser, vice chancellor for advancement and university relations and secretary-treasurer of the board, and Jay Jones, interim chancellor.

For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at (870) 460-1028.

