UAM Baseball Earns Road Win Over Union Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on UAM Baseball Earns Road Win Over Union

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

JACKSON, Tennessee – The University of Arkansas-Monticello’s baseball team wrapped up its final road trip of the regular season with a 5-4 non-conference victory over Union University Tuesday.

The Weevils (17-17) were led on the mound by true freshman Braden Chambers (1-1), who ended up earning his first collegiate win, while allowing just two hits and striking out 12 batters in 7.2 innings of work. The Fordyce, Arkansas native had a two-hit shutout in place through seven innings, before eventually running into trouble in the eighth.

It was the highest individual strikeout total by a UAM pitcher this season and one shy of tying the most strikeouts by any Great American Conference pitcher in a game this year.

UAM took an early lead on a two-run double by junior Travis Steinke in the top of the first inning. Redshirt freshman Brian Ray put the Weevils up 4-0 in the fourth with a two-run homerun to right field, his fourth of the season.

Junior Kevin Fitzpatrick gave UAM its final run of the game with an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning. Fitzpatrick led UAM offensively with three of the team’s eight hits. Steinke also finished with a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-5.

The Bulldogs (7-36) took advantage of a pair of walks and a hit batter to break up the shutout bid with two runs in the eighth inning. Union added its final two runs in the bottom of the ninth following a two-out error by UAM.

UAM is set to conclude the regular season this weekend on the road against Southern Arkansas in a three-game Great American Conference series.

