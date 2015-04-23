Johnson Leads Women’s Golf At GAC Championships Posted by clintblasengame on April 23, 2015 · Comments Off on Johnson Leads Women’s Golf At GAC Championships

Courtesy of

UAM Sports Information

HOT SPRINGS – University of Arkansas-Monticello’s junior women’s golfer Lauren Johnson tied for seventh place out of 46 participants to lead the Blossoms at the 2015 Great American Conference Championship Tournament played this past Sunday-Tuesday at the Hot Springs Country Club.

Johnson turned in scores of 77, 76 and 77 to lead UAM. It was her fifth top 10 finish of the 2014-15 season.

Freshman Frida Rydberg tied for 17th (79, 80, 84), junior Pamela Quiatchon tied for 33rd (90, 86, 86), sophomore Sammy Rodriguez tied for 38th (92, 86, 89) and freshman Brianna Dickerson finished in 41st (95, 92, 93).

As a team, UAM carded a three-round total of 1,002, just one stroke behind sixth place Harding. The Blossoms posted their lowest score of 328 in the second round, which left the team in a tie for fourth place heading into the final day.

Arkansas Tech ran away with the event with a 50-stroke edge over Henderson State in the final results. Tech players represented the 2-5 spots on the final individual leaderboard. Harding’s Brianna Marquez was the top individual finisher with a GAC Tournament record 54-hole score of 216.

